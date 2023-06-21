Following the initial announcement of the Cyprus Tax Department (CTD) onthe interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for a number of countries as listed below as at 31 December 2022, the CTD proceeded with revising the table as at 31 December 2022. The revised interest yields of the 10-year government bonds increased by 5%, represent their "reference rate" for the purposes of granting tax allowance on new capital as per article 9B of the Income Tax Law N.118(I)/2002, as amended.

By way of background, the NID reference rate constitute the interest rate of the 10 year government bond yield of the country in which the new equity is invested (as at 31st December of the previous tax year), increased by 5%.

NID reference rates are as follows (additions are noted in bold):

31/12/2022 (%) NID Reference Interest Rate 2023 (%) Abu Dhabi 4,224 9,224 Albania (EUR€) 6,247 11,247 Albania 7,480 12,48- Argentina 6,447 11,447 Armenia 11,98 16,98 Australia 4,05 9,05 Austria 3,17 8,17 Azerbaijan 5,727 10,727 Bahrein (US$) 4,811 9,811 Belgium 3,171 8,171 Bermuda(US$) 5,043 10,043 Bosnia and Herzegobina* 4,399 9,399 British Virgin Islands N/A N/A Bulgaria 5,516 10,516 Canada 3,298 8,298 Cayman Islands N/A N/A Chile 5,266 10,266 Chile(EUR€) 3,889 8,889 Chile(US$) 5,210 10,210 China 2,833 7,833 Colombia 13,064 18,064 Costa Rica 9,667 14,667 Croatia 3,894 8,894 Cyprus 4,399 9,399 Czech Republic 5,015 10,015 Denmark 2,785 7,785 Dubai(EUR€) N/A N/A Dubai (US$) 4,377 9,377 Egypt 19,348 24,348 Egypt(US$) 12,349 17,349 Estonia 3,637 8,637 Finland 3,117 8,117 France 3,106 8,106 Georgia 9,046 14,046 Germany 2,542 7,542 Ghana 39,930 44.930 Ghana (US$) 25,868 30,868 Guernsey N/A N/A Greece 4,466 9,466 Hong Kong 3,677 8,677 Hungary 9,051 14,051 India 7,331 12,331 Iraq* 4,399 9,399 Ireland 3,076 8,076 Isle of Man 4,650 9,65 Indonesia 7,008 12,008 Indonesia(US$) 4,977 9,977 Indonesia (EUR€) 4,379 9,379 Israel 3,580 8,580 Israel(US$) 4,650 9,560 Italy 4,560 9,560 Ivory Coast N/A N/A Jamaica 6,436 11,436 Japan 0,520 5,520 Jordan(US$) 7,930 12,930 Kazakhstan (EUR€) 4,276 9,276 Kazakhstan (US$) 4,555 9,555 Kenya 13,880 18,880 Kuwait* 4,399 9,399 Latvia 3,688 8,688 Lebanon N/A N/A Lithuania 3,660 8,660 Luxembourg 3,075 8,075 Malaysia 4,126 9,126 Malta (EUR€) 3,830 8,830 Mexico 9,022 14,022 Morocco 3,947 8,947 Mauritius 5,880 10,880 Moldova* 4,399 9,399 Netherlands 2,906 4,965 New Zealand 4,472 9,472 Nigeria 13,437 17,607 Nigeria(EUR€) N/A N/A North Macedonia - Skopje (EUR€) 7,940 12,940 Norway 3,192 6,699 Oman (US$) 6,166 11,166 Poland 6,846 8,646 Panama 5,754 10,754 Pakistan (US$) 27,224 32,224 Portugal 3,579 8,579 Qatar (US$) 4,514 9,514 Romania 8,282 13,282 Russia 11,230 16,230 Russia (US$) N/A N/A Saudi Arabia 3,135 8,135 Serbia 7,036 12,036 Singapore 3,102 8,102 Slovakia 3,697 8,697 Slovenia 3,781 8,781 South Africa 10,788 15,788 Spain 3,649 8,649 Sweden 2,340 7,340 Switzerland 1,601 6,601 Taiwan 1,3249 6,3249 Tunisia 9,702 14,702 Turkey (EUR€) 7,585 12,585 U.S.A 3,877 8,877 Ukraine N/A N/A Ukraine (EUR€) 32,023 37,023 Ukraine (US$) 34,410 39,410 United Arab Emirates N/A N/A United Kingdom 3,665 8,665 Uruguay 7,090 12,090 Uruguay (US$) 4,030 9,030 Vietnam 4,784 9,784

*Cyprus rate used as per the CTD's revised announcement

In respect of countries not mentioned in the announcement, taxpayers may apply to the CTD for the determination of the appropriate NID Reference rate enclosing the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for the countries concerned as identified on the basis of the Bloomberg Index, or in the absence thereof, their estimation of the applicable rate.

KPMG Limited may offer further assistance in the determination of the applicable NID Reference Rates via the submission of appropriate ruling requests to the CTD.

