The Tax Department announced that as of May 3rd 2023 tax payments through JCC platform will no longer be available and payments will be executed ONLY through Tax Portal.

Companies can log-in to Tax Portal using their TaxisNet credentials. In the ''entry of due amount'', companies must enter the requested tax amount using the applicable tax code, and then the debt amount will be automatically transferred to the ''statement of due amounts.''

Payments can be conducted, either via:

Online Internet banking, using a ''payment reference code'' OR

Debit/credit card

After payment release, receipt will be available to download in the ''statement of payments''

