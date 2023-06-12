As per Cyprus Tax legislation, an individual is considered to be a tax resident in Cyprus if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during a tax year.

The above Law has further amended in 2017 and in accordance with the amended legislation an individual can be considered tax resident in Cyprus as per the 60-day rule. This legislation is effective since 1.1.2017 and is applicable if all the following conditions are met:

The individual resides in Cyprus for at least 60 days.

The individual is not a tax resident in another country for the same tax year.

The individual does not spend more than 183 days in any other country.

Maintains a permanent residence in Cyprus, either owned or rented.

Carry out business and/or be employed and/or hold an office in the Republic of Cyprus at any time during the year of assessment.

For the purposes of both the '183-day rule' and the '60-day rule', days in and out of Cyprus are calculated as follows:

The day of departure from Cyprus counts as a day of residence outside Cyprus.

The day of arrival in Cyprus counts as a day of residence in Cyprus.

Arrival and departure from Cyprus in the same day counts as one day of residence in Cyprus, and

Departure and arrival in Cyprus in the same day counts as one day of residence outside Cyprus.

Cy tax residents are eligible to various benefits such as mentioned below.

50% tax exemption for employees whose first employment in Cyprus begun from 1 January 2022 onwards, with an annual salary that exceeds €55,000 p.a. The exemption applies for 17 years.

