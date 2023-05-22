An individual is considered to be tax resident in the Republic of Cyprus provided that he/she was physically present in the Republic of Cyprus for a period exceeding 183 days. However, an individual may opt to become tax resident in the Republic of Cyprus under the "60-day rule", provided that he/she fulfils the relevant criteria:

(a) Does not reside in any other country for more than 183 days in aggregate within a tax year;

(b) Resides or remains in Cyprus for a period of at least 60 days during the tax year;

(c) Carries out any business and/or is employed in the Republic and/or possess any office in any tax resident person of the Republic of Cyprus for any time during the tax year in question;

(d) Maintains permanent place of residence in the Republic of Cyprus, either owned or rented.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.