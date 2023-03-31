Cyprus:
TFA Platform – Deadline Extensions
The launch of the TFA platform will commence (stage 1) on the 27
March 2023. As of then all tax obligations relating to VAT will be
processed through the TFA platform exclusively.
Due to that transition the Tax department has announced deadline
extensions for the below VAT periods:
- 01/12/2022 – 28/02/2023 to be submitted until the
26/04/2023
- 01/01/2023 – 31/03/2023 to be submitted until the
26/05/2023
