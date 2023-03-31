ARTICLE

The launch of the TFA platform will commence (stage 1) on the 27 March 2023. As of then all tax obligations relating to VAT will be processed through the TFA platform exclusively.

Due to that transition the Tax department has announced deadline extensions for the below VAT periods:

01/12/2022 – 28/02/2023 to be submitted until the 26/04/2023 01/01/2023 – 31/03/2023 to be submitted until the 26/05/2023

