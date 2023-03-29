The Cyprus Tax Department (CTD) announced the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for a number of countries as listed below as at 31 December 2022. The interest yields of the 10-year government bonds increased by 5%, represents their "reference rate" for the purposes of granting tax allowance on new capital as per article 9B of the Income Tax Law N.118(I)/2002, as amended.

By way of background, the NID reference rate constitute the interest rate of the 10 year government bond yield of the country in which the new equity is invested (as at 31st December of the previous tax year), increased by 5%.

NID reference rates are as follows:

31/12/2022 NID Reference Interest Rate 2023 Abu Dhabi 4,224 9,224 Albania 6,244 11,244 Argentina 6,447 11,447 Armenia 11,98 16,98 Australia 4,05 9,05 Austria 3,17 8,17 Azerbaijan 5,727 10,727 Belgium 3,171 8,171 Bermuda(US$) 5,043 10,043 British Virgin Islands N/A N/A Bulgaria 5,516 10,516 Canada 3,298 8,298 Cayman Islands N/A N/A Chile 5,266 10,266 Chile(€) 3,889 8,889 Chile(US$) 5,210 10,210 China 2,833 7,833 Costa Rica 9,667 14,667 Croatia 3,894 8,894 Cyprus 4,399 9,399 Czech Republic 5,015 10,015 Denmark 2,785 7,785 Dubai(€) N/A N/A Dubai (US$) 4,377 9,377 Egypt 19,348 24,348 Egypt(US$) 12,349 17,349 Estonia 3,637 8,637 Finland 3,117 8,117 France 3,106 8,106 Germany 2,542 7,542 Ghana 39,930 44.930 Ghana (US$) 25,868 30,868 Guernsey N/A N/A Greece 4,466 9,466 Hong Kong 3,677 8,677 Hungary 9,051 14,051 India 7,331 12,331 Ireland 3,076 8,076 Isle of Man 4,65 9,65 Israel 3,580 8,580 Israel(US$) 4,650 9,560 Italy 4,560 9,560 Ivory Coast N/A N/A Jamaica 6,436 11,436 Jordan(US$) 7,930 12,930 Kazakhstan (€) 4,276 9,276 Kazakhstan (US$) 4,555 9,555 Kenya 13,880 18,880 Latvia 3,688 8,688 Lebanon N/A N/A Lithuania 3,660 8,660 Luxembourg 3,075 8,075 Morocco 3,947 8,947 Mauritius 5,880 10,880 Netherlands 2,906 4,965 Nigeria 13,437 17,607 Nigeria(€) N/A N/A Norway 3,192 6,699 Poland 6,846 8,646 Panama 5,754 10,754 Portugal 3,579 8,579 Romania 8,282 13,282 Russia 11,230 16,230 Russia (US$) N/A N/A Saudi Arabia 3,135 8,135 Serbia 7,036 12,036 Singapore 3,102 8,102 Slovakia 3,697 8,697 Slovenia 3,781 8,781 South Africa 10,788 15,788 Spain 3,649 8,649 Sweden 2,340 7,340 Switzerland 1,601 6,601 Taiwan 1,3249 6,3249 U.S.A 3,877 8,877 Ukraine N/A N/A Ukraine (€) 32,023 37,023 Ukraine (US$) 34,410 39,410 United Arab Emirates N/A N/A United Kingdom 3,665 8,665 Vietnam 4,784 9,784



In respect of countries not mentioned in the announcement, taxpayers may apply to the CTD for the determination of the appropriate NID Reference rate enclosing the interest yields of the 10-year government bonds for the countries concerned as identified on the basis of the Bloomberg Index, or in the absence thereof, their estimation of the applicable rate.

