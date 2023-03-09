The Tax Department informs that there is a delay in sending and receiving the Tax Assessment / Contribution Notice (form T.F.8).

As a result of the above delay, the dates listed in the "Tax / Contribution Notice" and refer to the date of (a) submission of the objection and (b) imposition of 5% additional tax, may expire until the receipt of the above notice.

The Tax Commissioner decided to extend the time frame for submitting an objection and imposing 5% additional tax, by 2 months from the dates indicated in the report.

Source: Tax Department

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.