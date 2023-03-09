Cyprus:
Rapid Imposition Of Taxes And Delay In Receiving Tax/contribution Notice
09 March 2023
KPMG in Cyprus
The Tax Department informs that there is a delay in sending and
receiving the Tax Assessment / Contribution Notice (form
T.F.8).
As a result of the above delay, the dates listed in the
"Tax / Contribution Notice" and refer to the date of (a)
submission of the objection and (b) imposition of 5% additional
tax, may expire until the receipt of the above notice.
The Tax Commissioner decided to extend the time frame for
submitting an objection and imposing 5% additional tax, by 2 months
from the dates indicated in the report.
Source: Tax Department
