The Tax Department has announced on January 17, 2023, the commencement of the gradual implementation of the new Single Tax Administration Portal - Tax For All -TFA, which will progressively replace (amongst others) the TAXISnet platform.
An important element for the transition to the TFA Taxpayer Portal is the electronic address (e-mail) which is used for the update and communication with Users.
Therefore, taxpayers should proceed immediately with updating their electronic address (e-mail), via the TAXISnet website, the validity of which is a necessary element for the transfer of their account from the Taxisnet system to the new TFA system.
Changing the e-mail address can be done by following the instructions posted on the Tax Department's website at www.mof.gov.cy/tax under:
e-Services → TAXISnet → Information Material → Income Tax-Defense e-Services
e-Services → TAXISnet → Information Material → Value Added Tax Procedure for changing the electronic address in the TAXISnet system e-Services
