We remind our clients of the following deadlines:

1. The payment of the second instalment of the temporary tax for the year 2022, as well as the revision of the temporary tax for the year 2022 which is due by December 31, 2022.

2. The payment of the special defence contribution (0623) and GHS (0723) on the deemed dividend distribution of the profits for the year 2020, as well as the submission of the relevant tax form, T.D 603, through TAXISnet which is due by January 31, 2023.

We note that, with the submission of T.D.603 a debt is automatically recorded on the Tax Department's systems, that will be shown as outstanding on the Tax Portal the following working day. Payment can be completed via internet banking using the payment reference code shown on the Tax Portal.

Φορολογική Ενημέρωση