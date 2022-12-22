Tax alert
We remind our clients of the following deadlines:
1. The payment of the second instalment of the temporary tax for the year 2022, as well as the revision of the temporary tax for the year 2022 which is due by December 31, 2022.
2. The payment of the special defence contribution (0623) and GHS (0723) on the deemed dividend distribution of the profits for the year 2020, as well as the submission of the relevant tax form, T.D 603, through TAXISnet which is due by January 31, 2023.
We note that, with the submission of T.D.603 a debt is automatically recorded on the Tax Department's systems, that will be shown as outstanding on the Tax Portal the following working day. Payment can be completed via internet banking using the payment reference code shown on the Tax Portal.
Φορολογική Ενημέρωση
Υπενθυμίζουμε τους πελάτες μας για τις ακόλουθες προθεσμίες:
1. Την καταβολή της δεύτερης δόσης της προσωρινής φορολογίας για το έτος 2022, καθώς και την αναθεώρηση της προσωρινής φορολογίας για το έτος 2022 μέχρι τις 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2022.
2. Την καταβολή Έκτακτης Αμυντικής Εισφοράς (0623) και ΓεΣΥ (0723) αναφορικά με τη λογιζόμενη διανομή κερδών τους έτους 2020 και την υποβολή του σχετικού εντύπου, Τ.Φ.603, μέσω TAXISnet μέχρι τις 31 Ιανουαρίου 2023.
Σημειώνουμε ότι, με την οριστική υποβολή της Τ.Φ.603, δημιουργείται αυτόματα οφειλή στα μηχανογραφικά συστήματα του Τμήματος Φορολογίας, η οποία εμφανίζεται στη Φορολογική Πύλη την αμέσως επόμενη εργάσιμη ημέρα. Η πληρωμή πραγματοποιείται μέσω internet banking με βάση τον αριθμό αναφοράς πληρωμής στη Φορολογική Πύλη.
