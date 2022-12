ARTICLE

The Cyprus Tax Department Has Recently Issued An Interpretative Circular Related To Articles 8(21A) And 8(23A), Incentives For First Employment In Cyprus. Elias Neocleous & Co LLC On 1 November 2022, the Cyprus Tax Department issued the interpretative Circular 10/2022 which elaborates with practical examples on the tax incentives that ...

Tax Benefits For Expatriates And High Net Worth Individuals Relocating There Dixcart Group Limited Cyprus is an appealing European jurisdiction, located in the eastern Mediterranean Sea and offering a warm climate and attractive beaches.

UAE Corporate Tax: What You Need To Know BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP As per our Article published regarding Corporate Tax in the UAE and our Interview on Corporate tax which is available at the following: What will Corporate Tax look like for companies, we stated corporate tax was coming and can now confirm with absolute certainty, will be effective from 1 June 2023.

New "Tax For All" Platform To Replace TaxisNet Eurofast A new innovative platform -Tax For All- (TAF) is underway, by the Tax Department of Cyprus to replace TaxisNet, Tax Portal and other smaller systems. TAF will provide taxpayers and agents...

Important Amendment To The VAT Law Regarding The Supply Of Buildings KPMG in Cyprus The Council of Ministers has recently approved the amendment of Schedule 8 of the VAT Law (95(I)/2000) regarding the conditions that must be satisfied for the imposition of VAT on the supply of immovable