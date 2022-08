By Decree (Κ.Δ.Π. 315/2022) which was published in the Government Gazette of the Republic on July 29th, 2022, the following extension was granted:

The filing date of Individual's Tax Return (TD1) for the year 2021 and the payment of due tax is extended until August 31st, 2022 at 23.59.

The relevant Decree can be found here.