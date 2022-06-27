POPULAR TAX STRUCTURES:
- Cyprus Holding Companies
- Cyprus Trading Companies
- International Trusts
- Cyprus Companies acting as Directors
- Cyprus Companies used as Vehicles for Intellectual Property Rights
- Cyprus Companies Trading Securities
- Cyprus Investment Firms (Forex companies)
Cyprus holding companies
Cyprus is an attractive jurisdictions for holding companies for a number of reasons:
- Tax Free Dividends received and paid
- Group Loss Relief (Cyprus companies only)
- No Withholding Taxes
- Relaxed Tax System
Other tax considerations:
- Lowest Tax Rate in EU, 12,5% corporation tax
- Full Exemption from Tax on Disposal of Subsidiary
- No Tax on Liquidation of Cyprus Holding company
These are achieved through:
- Cyprus's extensive Double Tax Treaty network (more than 60 double tax treaties)
- EU Parent Subsidiary Directive
- Part of EU and Eurozone
Cyprus Trading Companies
Cyprus is one of the most attractive jurisdictions for trading companies, for a number of reasons:
- Lowest Corporation Tax rate in Europe at 12.5%
- Majority of Expenses are Allowable
- Low Set Up Costs (for substance)
- Great Infrastructure (roads, government buildings, transport)
- English Language is commonly spoken by all residents
Other tax considerations:
- Full exemption from tax on disposal of subsidiary
- No tax on liquidation of Cyprus Holding company
- Payroll expenses are low so as the payroll taxes
These are achieved through:
- Cyprus's extensive Double Tax Treaty network
- EU Parent Subsidiary Directive
- Part of EU and Eurozone
- Cyprus features on the white list of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
International Trusts
International trusts play a major role in various tax planning solutions either to wealthy individuals or to corporate group structures. Amongst other our firm offers discretionary trusts, fixed trusts & trading trusts.
Some of the benefits of using such trusts are the following:
- Protection again high taxation
- Confidentiality
- Holding of Property, Company or Group of Companies
- No Reporting Requirements
- Inheritance Purposes (precluded persons)
- No Exchange Controls
- No Restrictions on Jurisdiction Change
Cyprus Companies Acting as Directors
Cyprus Companies (Limited Liability Companies) are commonly used as directors to international single entities or international tax structures for many reasons:
- Confidentiality of the Ultimate Beneficial Owner
- Protection of the Ultimate Beneficial Owner as the Cyprus company used is limited liability; i.e. it can be closed without implications to the shareholders & ultimate beneficial owners
- Low Company Maintenance Costs
- Governed by Common Law (in Cyprus we follow the Anglo-Saxon system)
Other tax considerations:
- If the Company acting as director is dormant then it will pay 0 taxes
- If the Company acting as director trades, then it will be taxed at 12.5% Corporation Tax
- Dividends to its Ultimate Beneficial Owner are entirely tax free.
- Majority of Expenses are Allowable for tax purposes
Cyprus Companies used as vehicles for Intellectual Property Rights
We provide a wide range of services on Intellectual Property rights including the registration of trademarks (figurative and word marks), the validation of European Patents in Cyprus, registration and protection of industrial designs, the protection of copyrights and the registration of domain names.
Cyprus is chosen by many international clients as it offers the most competitive tax rates in combination with the low legal fees for the creation of such rights.
Cyprus Security Trading Companies
Security trading companies find Cyprus very attractive as disposal of securities in Cyprus is tax free. This major factor coupled with the below tax and other benefits do make Cyprus a very attractive destination for Title Trading Companies:
- Low Set Up Costs (for substance)
- Great Infrastructure (high quality of living, new roads and governmental buildings, excellent transport)
- English Language is Commonly Spoken by All Residents
- Payroll Expenses are Low so as the Payroll Taxes
Other tax considerations:
- Lowest Corporation Tax Rate in Europe:
- --> 0% for the disposal of securities, and
- --> at 12.5% on taxable income of other trading or financing activities
- Majority of Expenses are Allowable
These are achieved through:
- Cyprus's Extensive Double Tax Treaty Network
- EU Parent Subsidiary Directive
- Part of EU and Eurozone
- Cyprus features on the white list of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)
Cyprus Investment Firms (CIF)
Reasons for Setting Up a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF):
- Relaxed Regulation in Relation to other EU jurisdictions
- Lowest Corporation Tax in Europe at 12.5%
- Low Set Up Costs (office overheads)
- Available, High Calibre Workforce
- Great Infrastructure (roads, government buildings, transport)
- English Language is commonly spoken by All Residents
- Payroll Expenses are Low so as the Payroll Taxes
Auxiliary Services
- Safekeeping and administration of financial instruments, including custodianship and related services
- Granting credits or loans to one or more financial instruments, where the firm granting the credit or loan is involved in the transaction
- Advice to undertakings on capital structure, industrial strategy and services relating to mergers and the purchase of undertakings
- Foreign exchange services where these are connected to the provision of investment services
- Investment research and financial analysis or other forms
- Services related to underwriting
Registration time: Application process normally takes around 6 – 8 months.
Advantages of Cyprus Companies Structures
- Anonymity
- Asset Protection
- Zero Tax on Dividends
- Tax Minimisation at 12.5% only
- EU Law application hence strong legal protection
- Trade Advantages within the EU
- Banking Freedom
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.