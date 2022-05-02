On 3 March 2022, the updated EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes came into effect with its publication in the Official Journal of the European Union.

Further to the above:

No jurisdictions were added to or removed from the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes (Annex I – so called EU "black list"), and as a result the EU black list continues to include the following nine jurisdictions: American Samoa, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

Ten jurisdictions were added to the EU list of jurisdictions whose commitments to comply with EU standards are monitored (Annex II – so called EU "grey list"), and as a result the EU grey list includes the following twenty five jurisdictions (additions indicated in bold for ease of reference): Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Botswana, British Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, Dominica, Hong Kong, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Malaysia, Montserrat, North Macedonia, Qatar, Russian Federation, Seychelles, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turks and Caicos Islands, Uruguay and Vietnam.

More detailed information and background as regards the EU list of non- cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, refer to KPMG EU Tax Centre Euro Tax Flash here.

More information as regards Cyprus' defensive measures against EU black listed jurisdictions can be found here. In addition, a summary of defensive measures adopted by EU Member States, prepared by KPMG EU Tax Center, can be found here.

Next steps

The next revision of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions is scheduled for October 2022.

