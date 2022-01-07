Cyprus:
Country By Country Reporting
07 January 2022
KPMG Cyprus
The Cyprus Tax Department informs that the deadline for
submission for local CbCR reporting due to the secondary filing
mechanism (including Equivalent reporting) for the year 2020 is the
31st of January 2022 instead of the
31st of December 2021.
You can find the relevant announcement below
Announcement for CbCR
Το Τμήμα
Φορολογίας
με
ανακοίνωση
του
ενημερώνει
ότι, η
προθεσμία
υποβολής
«secondary filing»
(συμπεριλαμβανομένου
Equivalent reporting) για το
λογιστικό
έτος 2020
λήγει στις 31
Ιανουαρίου
2022 αντί στις 31
Δεκεμβρίου
2021.
Πιο κάτω
μπορείτε να
βρείτε τις
σχετικές
εγκύκλιους
ΠΑΡΑΤΑΣΗ
ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑΣ
ΥΠΟΒΟΛΗΣ
ΕΚΘΕΣΕΩΝ
ΑΝΑ ΧΩΡΑ
Date: 22 December 2021
