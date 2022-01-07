ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Cyprus Tax Department informs that the deadline for submission for local CbCR reporting due to the secondary filing mechanism (including Equivalent reporting) for the year 2020 is the 31st of January 2022 instead of the 31st of December 2021.

You can find the relevant announcement below

Announcement for CbCR

Το Τμήμα Φορολογίας με ανακοίνωση του ενημερώνει ότι, η προθεσμία υποβολής «secondary filing» (συμπεριλαμβανομένου Equivalent reporting) για το λογιστικό έτος 2020 λήγει στις 31 Ιανουαρίου 2022 αντί στις 31 Δεκεμβρίου 2021.

Πιο κάτω μπορείτε να βρείτε τις σχετικές εγκύκλιους

ΠΑΡΑΤΑΣΗ ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑΣ ΥΠΟΒΟΛΗΣ ΕΚΘΕΣΕΩΝ ΑΝΑ ΧΩΡΑ

Date: 22 December 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.