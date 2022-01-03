ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In Summary

The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes (commonly referred to as EU "blacklist") is part of the EU's external taxation strategy, and it intends to assist with ongoing efforts to promote international tax good governance.

The EU blacklist is the result of an in-depth screening and dialogue process with non-EU Member States to assess them against EU's screening criteria established in line with international tax standards. The screening criteria are founded upon tax transparency, fair taxation and implementation of OECD anti-BEPS minimum standards including economic substance requirements for zero-tax jurisdictions.

Background of EU blacklist list updates

The first EU blacklist was adopted by the European Council, on 5 December 2017 and has since then been updated several times with the more substantial revisions taking place in March 2019 and February 2020.

As from 2020 the EU blacklist will be updated twice a year. The last revision took place in October 2021 with the next revision scheduled for February 2022.

Jurisdictions included in the EU blacklist during its evolution

The table below presents the third country jurisdictions included in the EU blacklist during its evolution indicating also the effective date when such jurisdictions were added and removed from the EU blacklist.

The effective date of the EU blacklist is the day of its publication in the EU's Official Journal.

Third country jurisdiction Effective day of addition to the EU blacklist Effective day of removal from the EU backlist American Samoa 19 December 2017 - Anguilla 7 October 2020 12 October 2021 Aruba 26 March 2019 22 May 2019 Bahamas 16 March 2018 5 June 2018 Bahrain 19 December 2017 16 March 2018 Barbados 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 26 March 2019 22 May 2019 7 October 2020 26 February 2021 Belize 26 March 2019 14 November 2019 Bermuda 26 March 2019 22 May 2019 Cayman Islands 27 February 2020 7 October 2020 Dominica 26 March 2019 21 June 2019 26 February 2021 12 October 2021 Fiji 26 March 2019 - Grenada 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 Guam 19 December 2017 - Korea (Republic of) 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 Macao SAR 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 Marshal Islands 19 December 2017 16 March 2018 26 March 2019 17 October 2019 Mongolia 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 Namibia 19 December 2017 9 November 2018 Oman 26 March 2019 7 October 2020 Palau 19 December 2017 5 October 2018 27 February 2020 - Panama 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 27 February 2020 - Saint Kitts and Nevis 16 March 2018 5 June 2018 Saint Lucia 19 December 2017 16 March 2018 Samoa 19 December 2017 - Seychelles 27 February 2020 12 October 2021 Trinidad and Tobago 19 December 2017 - Tunisia 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 United Arab Emirates 19 December 2017 26 January 2018 26 March 2018 17 October 2019 US Virgin Islands 16 March 2018 - Vanuatu 26 March 2018 -

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.