In Summary

The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes (commonly referred to as EU "blacklist") is part of the EU's external taxation strategy, and it intends to assist with ongoing efforts to promote international tax good governance.

The EU blacklist is the result of an in-depth screening and dialogue process with non-EU Member States to assess them against EU's screening criteria established in line with international tax standards. The screening criteria are founded upon tax transparency, fair taxation and implementation of OECD anti-BEPS minimum standards including economic substance requirements for zero-tax jurisdictions.

Background of EU blacklist list updates

The first EU blacklist was adopted by the European Council, on 5 December 2017 and has since then been updated several times with the more substantial revisions taking place in March 2019 and February 2020.

As from 2020 the EU blacklist will be updated twice a year. The last revision took place in October 2021 with the next revision scheduled for February 2022.

Jurisdictions included in the EU blacklist during its evolution

The table below presents the third country jurisdictions included in the EU blacklist during its evolution indicating also the effective date when such jurisdictions were added and removed from the EU blacklist.

The effective date of the EU blacklist is the day of its publication in the EU's Official Journal.

Third country jurisdiction

Effective day of addition to the EU blacklist

Effective day of removal from the EU backlist

American Samoa

19 December 2017

-

Anguilla

7 October 2020

12 October 2021

Aruba

26 March 2019

22 May 2019

Bahamas

16 March 2018

5 June 2018

Bahrain

19 December 2017

16 March 2018

Barbados

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

26 March 2019

22 May 2019

7 October 2020

26 February 2021

Belize

26 March 2019

14 November 2019

Bermuda

26 March 2019

22 May 2019

Cayman Islands

27 February 2020

7 October 2020

Dominica

26 March 2019

21 June 2019

26 February 2021

12 October 2021

Fiji

26 March 2019

-

Grenada

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

Guam

19 December 2017

-

Korea (Republic of)

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

Macao SAR

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

Marshal Islands

19 December 2017

16 March 2018

26 March 2019

17 October 2019

Mongolia

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

Namibia

19 December 2017

9 November 2018

Oman

26 March 2019

7 October 2020

Palau

19 December 2017

5 October 2018

27 February 2020

-

Panama

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

27 February 2020

-

Saint Kitts and Nevis

16 March 2018

5 June 2018

Saint Lucia

19 December 2017

16 March 2018

Samoa

19 December 2017

-

Seychelles

27 February 2020

12 October 2021

Trinidad and Tobago

19 December 2017

-

Tunisia

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

United Arab Emirates

19 December 2017

26 January 2018

26 March 2018

17 October 2019

US Virgin Islands

16 March 2018

-

Vanuatu

26 March 2018

-


The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.