The Minister of Finance, in order to facilitate taxpayers and their tax consultants, has announced that there will be no administrative penalties imposed for the below mentioned Tax Returns submitted up until Monday, 6 December 2021:

Personal Income Tax Return 2020 (TD1 Form) Income Tax Return for Self-Employed with Accounts 2019 (TD1SEmpl Form) Company Income Tax Return 2019 (TD4 Form)

If any of the Tax Returns are submitted after the aforementioned date, as provided by Law, surcharges will apply.

