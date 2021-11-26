The Tax Department of Cyprus announced on 22 November 2021 that there will be no imposition of administrative fines with respect to the submission of information on reportable cross-border arrangements under DAC6 until 31 January 2022. The extension is applicable to all reportable cross-border arrangements between 25 June 2018 and 31 December 2021.
It is noted that reportable cross-border arrangements as from 1 January 2022 must be reported within 30 days from the day after:
- the arrangement is made available for implementation to the relevant taxpayer; or,
- the arrangement is ready for implementation by the relevant taxpayer; or,
- the day that the first step of the arrangement has been implemented; or,
- the day that aid, assistance or advice has been provided with respect to a reportable arrangement.
