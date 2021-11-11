ARTICLE

Cyprus: Further Extension Of The Period For Non-imposition Of Administrative Fines For Overdue Submission Of DAC6 Information

WHAT CHANGES

The Tax Department has announced on 21 September 2021 that the period of non-imposition of administrative fines for overdue submission is extended to 30 November 2021, in the following cases:

First reporting period - Arrangements occurring as from 25 June 2018 till 30 June 2020 (initial deadline was on 28.02.2021). Second reporting period - Arrangements occurring as from 01 July 2020 till 31 December 2020 (initial deadline was on 31.01.2021). Arrangements occurring as from 01 January 2021 till 31 October 2021.

