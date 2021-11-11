The EU is working to improve international tax governance, given the global nature of unfair tax competition.

The EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes is a tool to tackle, tax fraud, tax avoidance and money laundering.

The list states non-EU countries that encourage abusive tax practices, which erode member states' corporate tax revenues.

Anguilla, Dominica and Seychelles have been removed from the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

Originally published 22 October 2021

