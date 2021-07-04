Eurofast would like to inform you that an additional extension of the deadline until September 30th, 2021 has been given on June 4th, as regards mandatory automatic exchange of information in the field of taxation in relation to reportable cross-border arrangements (DAC6 Reporting).

The implementation of DAC6 continues to be retroactive and also concerns declarable cross-border arrangements after June 25th, 2018, with the following reporting deadlines:

Reportable cross-border arrangements that have been carried out from 25 June 2018 and 30 June 2020

Reportable cross-border arrangements made from 1 July 2020 until 31 December 2020, that had to be submitted within 30 days

Reportable cross-border arrangement carried out from 1 January 2021 until 31 August 2021, that had to be submitted within 30 days from the date it were it becomes/became available for implementation, or is ready for implementation or the first step towards its implementation has been taken (whichever occurs first)

Reportable cross-border arrangements for which secondary intermediaries provided/will provide aid, assistance or advice, between 1 January 2021 and 31 August 2021 (i.e., within the normal application period of the Directive), and had to submit information within 30 days beginning on the day after they provided/will provide aid, assistance or advice.

