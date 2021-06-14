ARTICLE

On the 3rd of June 2021, the Tax Department issued an announcement stating that there will be no imposition of administrative fines for the overdue submission of DAC6 information until the 30th of September 2021. This is a further extension to the one granted by the Ministry of Finance on the 26th of February 2021, which had previously extended the imposition of any fines to the 30th of June 2021.

This new date applies to the following cases specifically:

Reportable cross-border arrangements made between 25 June 2018 and 30 June 2020, which had to be submitted by 28 February 2021. Reportable cross-border arrangements made between 1 July 2020 and 31 December 2020, which needed to be submitted by 31 January 2021. Reportable cross-border arrangements made between 1 January 2021 and 31 August 2021 that needed to be submitted within 30 days from the day they were made available for implementation or were ready for implementation or in which the first step in the implementation has been made, whichever should occur first. Reportable cross-border arrangements for which secondary intermediaries who provided aid, assistance or advice, between 1 January and 31 August 2021, had to submit within 30 days beginning from the day they provided aid, assistance or advice.

Additionally, in accordance with Article 7D(13)(a) of the Administrative Cooperation in the Field of Taxation Law L.205(I)/2021, as amended, the requisite information to be submitted includes information on persons that are associated enterprises to the relevant taxpayer. There will hence be the need to submit information on companies and individuals who are direct shareholders of the taxpayer in question. The sample XML file, which can be found here, has therefore been duly updated to include the additional fields regarding the associated enterprises of the taxpayer.

