|REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES FEES
|A. Upon incorpration of a Cyprus
Company
|
|B. Upon subsequent increases
|
|Filing of Annual Return
|€ 20
|Filing of overdue Annual return
|€ 50 euro for each day of delay for the first 6 months and €2 thereafter up to a maximum of €500
|Change of company name
|€ 40
|Reduction of capital
|€ 80
Originally published 03 February 2021
