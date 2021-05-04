REGISTRAR OF COMPANIES FEES
A. Upon incorpration of a Cyprus Company
  • Authorized shared capital
  • Issued share capital
  • € 105
  • no capital duty payable if the shares are issued at their nominal value. There is a flat duty of €20 if the shares are issued at a premium.
B. Upon subsequent increases
  • Authorized share capital
  • Issued share capital
  • NIL
  • €20 flat duty on every issue, whether the shares are issued at nominal value or at a premium.
Filing of Annual Return € 20
Filing of overdue Annual return € 50 euro for each day of delay for the first 6 months and €2 thereafter up to a maximum of €500
Change of company name € 40
Reduction of capital € 80


Originally published 03 February 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.