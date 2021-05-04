The following penalties apply for late payment of taxes and late submission of Income tax returns:
|TYPE OF PENALTY
|RATE OF PENALTY %
|AMOUNT €
|Late submission of Tax returns
|n/a
|100
|Low Estimation and payment of yearly Temporary Tax
|10
|n/a
|Payment of CT after 31/8 of the following year
|5
|n/a
|Payment of CT one month after the yearly tax return deadline
|5
|n/a
|Payment of IT by self-employed persons after 31/7 of the following year
|5
|n/a
|Payment of SDC on interest income after the due date
|5
|n/a
|Payment of PAYE tax after the end of the following month
|1 each month
|n/a
Additionally interest is payable for late payments at the following official rates:
|AMOUNTS OUTSTANDING FROM
|RATE OF INTEREST %
|before 1 January 2007
|9
|1 January 2007 to 31 December 2009
|8
|1 January 2010 to 31 December 2010
|5.35
|1 January 2011 to 31 December 2012
|5
|1 January 2013 to 31 December 2013
|4.75
|1 January 2014 to 31 December 2014
|4.5
|1 January 2015 to 31 December 2016
|4
|1 January 2017 to 31 December 2018
|3.5
|1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019
|2
|1 January 2020 onwards
|1.75
Originally published 03 February 2021
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.