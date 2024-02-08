Phoebus, Christos Clerides & Associates
Duty in equity to provide shareholders with sufficient
information
The directors owe a residual duty, said to be a duty "in
equity" short of a fiduciary duty, to give to shareholders
sufficient information for them to make an informed decision about
proposals to be put to them at a company meeting.
In Sharp v Blank [2017] B.C.C. 187, shareholders of Lloyds Bank
sued former directors of the bank for breach of their fiduciary
duties in relation to the bank's takeover of another bank,
HBOS. It was common ground that the directors owed a duty to
provide the shareholders with sufficient information to enable them
to make an informed decision about how to vote in relation to the
proposed acquisition. It was also common ground that this duty
entailed a duty not to mislead or conceal material information and
to advise shareholders in clear and comprehensible terms.
