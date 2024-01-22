Why you should register a company in Cyprus?

Cyprus has one of the lowest tax in Europe.

Companies are subject to 12.5% corporate tax.

0% Dividend tax for non Cypriot citizens, either corporate shareholders or individuals.

What you will be able to do after our consultation:

Register Your Company In Cyprus. Open a corporate bank account. Get a Tax and Vat Number.

Registering a company in Cyprus comes with several benefits, including:

EU company. It is the best way to enjoy the privileges and international images with the existence of a company in the EU, Cyprus offers the perfect gateway.

Lower tax rates. Running a business in any EU state can be overwhelmingly costly in terms of taxes. Cyprus is one of the lowest, at a rate of 12.5% of corporate tax net on profits.

Sale of shares. Tax free sale of shares, ideal for holding companies.

Double taxation relief irrespective of double taxation treaty or not.

Remote business setup. Cyprus has some of the most flexible businesses in the world. You don't have to travel to Cyprus for registration of your company.

Tax-free dividends. And when you have made your profit, send them anywhere you want. You don't have to pay hefty taxes for these services as tax on dividends for foreign nationals either dividends receivable or dividends paid is 0%.

Adoption of B2B transactions in EU and outside EU with VAT 0% based on EU directives.

Once we will receive all the required documents, company registration takes approximately 10 working days.

Company Registration can be done 100% remotely, so you do not have to travel to Cyprus.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.