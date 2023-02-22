The above article, written by Vassilis Psyrras (senior associate) and Ioannis Sidiropoulos (associate), has been published on the website of the Phileleftheros newspaper. The article deals with the corporate directors' options in the event of deadlock at the corporate General Meeting. In particular, the authors present the possible course of action when shareholders cannot reach a decision on the approval of the Financial Statements and the reappointment of auditors. They also include an analysis of the law's provisions and case law for potential court involvement in a de facto deadlock in the General Meeting.

You can see the article (in Greek) here.

