ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Cyprus like most EU member states, has recently implemented the establishment of the central registry of Ultimate Beneficial Ownership (UBO) in line with the requirements of the latest AML directive. The central registry for Cyprus companies has been introduced on 16 March 2021 by the Registrar of companies allowing for a transitional period of six-months for reporting purposes which was extended due to COVID-19 and the deadline is now 12 March 2022.

Definition of beneficial owner and information to be reported

“Beneficial Owner” is defined as any natural person who ultimately owns or controls a Cyprus company through direct or indirect ownership of a sufficient percentage (defined as 25 percent plus one share) of the shares, voting rights, or ownership interest in that entity, or such control via other means. If no natural person has such qualifying ownership or control, the natural person(s) holding the position of senior managing official(s) has to be reported.

Information to be registered

name, surname, date of birth, nationality and residential address

nature and extent of the beneficial interest held by each beneficial owner

passport number and county of issuance

date on which the natural person was entered in the register and

date on which the natural person ceased to be a beneficial owner.

Entities not falling under the obligation to report

listed companies on a regulated market that is subject to disclosure requirements

companies that have applied for strike off or whose liquidation has been enacted before the commencement of the directive

where a company is owned by a foundation only the name of the foundation is registered

if the beneficial shareholder is a trust the required information is the name; registration number (if any) and country of jurisdiction

overseas companies and partnerships.

Registers for trusts and other legal bodies will be kept by the applicable supervisory bodies.

Collection, registration, and accessibility to the registry

The Registrar of companies has announced that the collection of information commenced on the 16th March 2021 and companies are granted a timeframe of six months, to submit all the relevant information to the platform. At present the UBO registry will only be accessible to the competent authorities upon submission of a formal request to the registrar and at a later stage the UBO register will become available to the general public.

Where there is a change of UBO or his/her details, the entity is obliged to file all changes with the Registrar within 14 days. Thereafter, companies will need to confirm annually the validity of the information submitted.

The responsibility for true and accurate submission of the information lies with the entity itself and its officers. Fines and penalties may be imposed to entities and their officers for failure to comply with the directive.

Points to consider

in order to obtain access to the e-system of beneficial owners each company/partnership must first create a corporate/partnership profile in Ariadne (the government portal).

all companies should maintain an updated register at all times of UBO(s) at the company' registered office

if the UBO of a company is a listed company, trust, foundation other similar arrangements limited information is submitted to the Registrar

only competent authorities will have access to the registry on the basis of a written request during the transitional period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.