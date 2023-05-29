On the 18th of April 2023, the European Commission issued a proposal for a Regulation to improve the preparedness, detection and response to significant and large-scale cybersecurity incidents across the European Union. The proposed Regulation, also known as the EU Cyber Solidarity Act, aims to strengthen EU capabilities to make Europe more resilient and reactive in front of cyber threats and enhance existing cooperation mechanisms.

An article authored by Associate Antonia Monogyiou on the EU Cyber Solidarity Act was recently published in Forbes, Cyprus and Philenews Insider. In her article, Antonia explores the objectives of the Act and highlights the importance for all companies and organisations to be prepared to respond and overcome any potential cybersecurity incidents.

The full article can be viewed in Greek here.

