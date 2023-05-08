In the past month, the University of Cyprus, the Land Registry and the Open University of Cyprus have all fallen victim to cyber hacking. In the wake of this, the Cyprus Mail has published the above article which was authored by Michael Ioannou. Michael is the Chief Information Officer at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC and also the Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Boltonshield AG. In his article Michael outlines some of the reasons why many public sector organisations are vulnerable to cybersecurity threats and explains why Cybersecurity is not just about implementing firewalls or antivirus software. He then proceeds to set out the fundamental requirements for a secure and robust infrastructure that can withstand cybersecurity attacks.

Michael's article may be viewed here.

