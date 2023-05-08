Cyprus:
Building A Strong Cybersecurity Posture For The Public Sector: The Fundamental Requirements
08 May 2023
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the past month, the University of Cyprus, the Land Registry
and the Open University of Cyprus have all fallen victim to cyber
hacking. In the wake of this, the Cyprus Mail has published the
above article which was authored by Michael Ioannou. Michael is the Chief
Information Officer at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC and also the
Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer of Boltonshield
AG. In his article Michael outlines some of the reasons why
many public sector organisations are vulnerable to cybersecurity
threats and explains why Cybersecurity is not just about
implementing firewalls or antivirus software. He then proceeds to
set out the fundamental requirements for a secure and robust
infrastructure that can withstand cybersecurity attacks.
Michael's article may be viewed here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Cyprus
Updating Hong Kong's Copyright Regime For The Digital Age
Haldanes Solicitors & Notaries
After two failed attempts in 2011 and 2014 to amend Hong Kong's copyright regime due to a severe backlash over concerns about potential abuse and possible restrictions on free speech, the latest amendment is due to finally pass into law.
Adoption Of MiCAR
CMS Luxembourg
On 20 April 2023, the proposal for a regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on markets in crypto-assets was adopted by the EU Parliament.
Bored Apes Make A Monkey Out Of Satirist
Haldanes Solicitors & Notaries
An important win in the Central District Court of California by Yuga Labs, Inc., the creator of the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club, has underlined the point that when it comes to enforcement against imitators or copycats in the NFT space, trade mark infringement may be the best course of action.