The January issue, of the Great Britain-Cyprus Business Gazette features an article by our Chief Information Officer, Michael Ioannou. In his article Michael explains why the issue of cybersecurity should form a crucial element of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework for any company or investor. He also highlights the reasons why cybersecurity should no longer be considered the sole preserve of technical staff.

The full article is available to read here.

