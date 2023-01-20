Cyprus:
Cybersecurity And ESG
20 January 2023
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
The January issue, of the Great Britain-Cyprus Business Gazette
features an article by our Chief Information Officer, Michael Ioannou. In his article Michael
explains why the issue of cybersecurity should form a crucial
element of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework
for any company or investor. He also highlights the reasons why
cybersecurity should no longer be considered the sole preserve of
technical staff.
The full article is available to read here.
