On October 17th, 2023, the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") issued a letter to the Economic and Financial Affairs ("ECOFIN") council, urging Member States to promptly designate the national competent authorities ("NCAs") responsible for executing the functions and responsibilities outlined in the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation ("MiCA"). ESMA also recommended that Member States consider shortening the optional grandfathering period to 12 months if they decide to offer it in their respective jurisdictions.

Below, we outline the key points from the letter: