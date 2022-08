ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Cyprus

Trust Essentials: July 2022 Ogier As the requirements (and subsequent disputes) of HNW individuals and families continue to increase in complexity, courts across our jurisdictions are frequently seeing cases that are establishing new...

Guidance Notes On Complying With Beneficial Ownership Obligations In The Cayman Islands Appleby The Cayman Islands Competent Authority for Beneficial Ownership (the Competent Authority) published Guidance Notes on Complying with Beneficial Ownership Obligations in the Cayman Islands on 26 July 2022...

Companies Act Comes Into Effect On 31 August Cayman Islands Government The commencement order for the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021 - legislation that is intended to attract and maintain restructuring and liquidation business in the Cayman Islands.

Amendment To The Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, Introducing Lighter Financial Reporting Obligations For Cypriot Private Limited Liability Companies Nicholas Ktenas & Co LLC the company's net turnover (as defined by the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113, and including income received from rent, interest, dividends and exploitations rights) does not exceed the amount...

100% Foreign Ownership In The UAE On Most Activities Oneworld Ltd According to the Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2020, amendments have been brought into some provisions of Federal Law No. (2) of 2015 including the ...