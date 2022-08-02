ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

CYPRUS SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Reporting Deadline Library

In this short article we summarise the deadlines imposed by the European Union to its competent authorities, for Cyprus CySEC.

10 Years

Transparency law - annual financial statements should be stored and be readily available for users

5 Years

Electronic communication must be held (could be extended to 7 years)

Financial information provided to investors should cover a period of up to 5 years

Insiders list should be kept for a period of 5 years

2 Years

Claims for inconsistent part of the prospectus summary can be made up to 2 years down the line

Annual Basis

CySEC reviews all CIFs based on the proportionality method (depending on their size and complexity the more frequent the reviews will be)

ESMA reports to European Commission the Waivers

ESMA reports to European Commission Deferred Publications

CySEC updates ESMA on administrative fines

Annual Reviews

Suitability report by management

Best execution policies

Net Asset Value Valuations

AIFM Valuations

Assessment of Risk Weighted approach

Assessment of General Assumptions

Assessment of the SREP method & approach

Assessment of the ICAAP

Recovery plan

Waivers - CySEC gets notified for the intention of waivers

Senior Management, receives annually

Compliance Report

Risk Management Report

Internal Audit Report

12 months

Enhanced due diligence must continue to take place for PEPs (politically exposed persons) which ceased to be active

Is the validity of issuers prospectus

6 Months

CySEC informs Market Operators of their successful licensing application

CySEC informs IFs of their successful licensing application

QTR

CySEC informs ESMA of the AIFs licensed or licences withdrawn

3 Months

The time needed by ICF (investors compensation fund) to pay out eligible members

CySEC may suspend trading temporarily 3 months + additional 3 months

Notice when the depository will resign

Management company must cease all its activities within 3 months from the day it licence is revoked

CySEC gives notice period to CIFs when their capital is low

AIFM licensing period and can be extended to another 3 months

UCITs depository must be resigned

Once CySEC terminates authorisartion the CIF must settle all its obligations for a period of 3 months

Every two months

CySEC grants approvals to changes of management companies

CySEC gets notified by overseas authorities that a CIF wants to trade; 2 months later the CIF can trade

Monthly Reporting

Changes of ownership of a significant influence

It is the time required by CySEC to approve the tied agents

UCITS - management company must notify CySEC of any major changes in shareholdings 1 month before they are affected

Issuers must report changes in shareholdings within a month

1 month

New director must be notified to CySEC within 1 month after the appointment date

End of Month

Issuers to report changes in voting rights

Management company of a UCITs may suspend the redemption of units whenever it is for the best interest of its unitholders for a maximum of 1 month

30 Days

Special administrator reports to the resolution authority

Special administrator will deliver the report to CBC

15 Days

UCITs prospectus must be circulated to investors

UCITS prospectus with amendments but be send to CySEC

New prospectus must be provided to CySEC

UCITs - submission of quarterly assets and liability results submitted to CySEC

5 Days

Frequent users have their prospectuses approved within 5 days

Waivers thresholds (3.75% and 7.75% need to be reported 5 working days from the 15th of next month

3 Days

ACIs have time to respond to CBC (Central Bank of Cyprus) after they get notified of early intervention due to low capital

Tied Agents get removed from CySEC website

1 Working Day

Once a prospectus is prepared, CySEC and ESMA must be notified within 1 working day

15 Minutes

APAs and CTPs must make information public and send it to all their distribution channels as close to as technically possible or after 15 minutes after publication

Immediately

Once CySEC agent is terminated CySEC gets notified immidiately

DRSPs (CTPs, APA, ARM)

Need to make public information available as close to real time as possible

Immediately

CIFs need to inform CySEC as soon as a tied agent is terminated.

Changes in terms and conditions attached to derivative securities must be disclosed immediately and without delay

Changes in ACIs - timeframes

60 days to approve the application

20 Days maximum interruption (extended to 30 days if outside the community)

2 days to oppose

31st of January

List of directors and officers must be reported

Systematic Internaliser

Must publish quotes and update them on a regular basis (regular and continuous basis)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.