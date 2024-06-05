Headquartering & Relocating Your Business To Cyprus

Introduction

Relocating a business to a new country can be a strategic move for growth and expansion. Cyprus, with its strategic location, favourable tax regime, and EU membership, presents an attractive option for businesses looking to headquarter or relocate. This article will provide an in-depth analysis of the benefits of relocating to Cyprus, the services provided by AGPLAW to facilitate this process, and key considerations for businesses and their employees.

Why Choose Cyprus?

Cyprus offers numerous advantages for businesses considering relocation. These include its compliance with EU laws, strategic geographical location, favourable tax regime, extensive network of double tax treaties, and incentives for high-skilled employees.

Here is a closer look at each of these benefits:

EU Membership

Compliance with EU Laws and Regulations: As a member state of the European Union, Cyprus adheres to EU laws and regulations, ensuring a stable and predictable legal environment for businesses.

Single Market Access: Membership in the EU allows businesses in Cyprus to access the single market, facilitating trade and investment within the EU.

Strategic Geographical Location

Proximity to Key Regions: Cyprus is strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. This makes it an ideal hub for businesses looking to operate in multiple regions.

Logistical Advantages: The island's location offers logistical benefits for companies involved in trade and transportation.

Favourable Tax Regime

Low Corporate Tax Rate: Cyprus boasts one of the lowest corporate tax rates in the EU at 12.5%.

EU and OECD Approved: The tax regime in Cyprus is approved by both the EU and the OECD, ensuring compliance with international standards.

Double Tax Treaties: Cyprus has an extensive network of double tax treaties, reducing tax liabilities for businesses and avoiding double taxation on income.

Incentives for High-Skilled Employees

Tax Benefits: High-skilled employees from third countries can benefit from favourable tax conditions.

Work Permits and Residency: Cyprus offers streamlined processes for obtaining work permits and residency for high-skilled employees and their families.

Pre-Arrival Relocation Planning

Effective relocation planning is crucial to ensure a smooth transition. AGPLAW offers comprehensive pre-arrival planning services that include:

Strategic Planning

Needs Assessment: Understanding the specific requirements and goals of the business.

Statutory Requirements: Ensuring compliance with all legal requirements for relocation.

Relocation Plan Preparation

Documentation: Collecting all necessary documents for entry permits and other requirements before arrival in Cyprus.

Office and Accommodation: Assistance with locating new offices, temporary accommodation, and private residences.

Relocation of Business Operations

Once the pre-arrival planning is complete, the next step involves the actual relocation of business operations. AGPLAW provides support in:

Company Incorporation

Cypriot Company: Assistance with the incorporation of a new Cypriot company.

Foreign Interest Registration: Registering a Cypriot company of foreign interests.

Regulatory Compliance: Registration with Social Insurance, TAX/VAT Registers, and obtaining necessary licenses.

Migration of High-Skilled Employees

A critical aspect of business relocation is the migration of key employees. AGPLAW assists with:

Residency and Work Permits

Application Support: Helping employees apply for residency and work permits.

Meetings and Consultations: Setting up meetings with the migration department and ongoing consultation on immigration matters.

Local Amenities: Providing information on local amenities, schools, and language tutors.

Family Reunification

Relocating families is often an essential part of business relocation. AGPLAW offers services to assist with:

Permits and Employment

Residence and Work Permits: Assisting family members in obtaining necessary permits.

Employment Options: Providing guidance on employment opportunities for family members.

Relocation of Home

Finding a suitable home is a significant concern for relocated employees and their families. AGPLAW assists with:

Real Estate Services

Property Search: Helping find private residences.

Due Diligence: Conducting due diligence on properties for purchase or rent.

Legal Support: Providing comprehensive legal support throughout the process.

Banking Services

Establishing banking relationships is crucial for smooth business operations. AGPLAW facilitates:

Bank Account Setup

Opening Accounts: Assisting with the opening of bank accounts.

Private Banking: Arranging introductions to private banking and meetings with bank officers.

Personal Taxation

Understanding and managing personal taxation is vital for relocated individuals. AGPLAW provides:

Tax Registration and Advice

VAT Registration: Assisting with VAT registration.

Tax Advice: Offering expert advice on tax and VAT issues.

Health and Medical Care

Access to healthcare is a top priority for relocated individuals. AGPLAW ensures:

Healthcare Information

Insurance Providers: Providing information on health and life insurance providers.

Healthcare Facilities: Guidance on public and private hospitals and doctors.

Conclusion

Relocating a business to Cyprus offers numerous benefits, from its strategic location and favorable tax regime to the comprehensive support provided by AGPLAW. By partnering with AGPLAW, businesses can ensure a seamless transition, benefiting from expert advice and tailored solutions for every aspect of the relocation process.

A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.