In Cyprus, a company is required to register for VAT (Value Added Tax) with the tax authorities when its taxable turnover exceeds or is expected to exceed €15,600 within a 12-month period. Once this threshold is reached or is expected to be reached, the company must register for VAT within 30 days.

It's important to note that even if a company's turnover is below the threshold for mandatory registration, it can still voluntarily register for VAT. This can be beneficial for companies that want to reclaim VAT on their expenses and operate on a more professional level.

If you have any specific questions or need further clarification on VAT registration requirements in Cyprus, it's recommended to consult with our firm McMillan Woods Cyprus for personalized guidance based on your company's circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.