On 21 July 2023, an amendment to the Value Added Tax (VAT) law was published in the Official Gazette of the Republic, introducing reduced VAT rates of 3% and 0% for certain goods and services. The new amendment, being one of new social policy measures (another amendment has recently implemented temporary application of 0% VAT rate for certain goods), aims to harmonize CY VAT Act with EU Directive 2022/542 regarding VAT rates:

The supply of the following goods will be subject to 0%:

Braille typewriters, including anyspecial electronic typewriters and new type embossing typewriters for people with disabilities.

Wheelchair carriages and other vehicles that are intended exclusively for the personal use of people with disabilities.

The supply of the following goods and services will be subject to 3%:

Books, newspapers and magazines, including electronic publications and talking books for people with disabilities. The reduced rate will not apply to advertising materials, publications consisting primarily of video or audio and to non-profit organizations.

Special lifting devices for people with disabilities, e.g., stairs, lifts, hoists.

Wheelchair carriages and other vehicles for people with disabilities.

Medical devices, including orthopedic articles and apparatus, prosthetic items, hearing aids, medical surgical belts, bandages and crutches, splints, braces and other articles and devices for fractures.

Street cleaning, waste collection and waste treatment services, provided by non-governmental entities.

Wastewater disposal and treatment and emptying of septic and industrial tanks.

Admission to theatres, concerts and similar cultural events and facilities.

Considering amendments of VAT rates, we recommend proceeding with the adjustment of your accounting systems and invoicing procedures to ensure timely application of the updated VAT rates.

