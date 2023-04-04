The Tax Department informs that, until 16 March 2023, you can make payments of VAT and VIES tax debts using the payment forms that can be printed from TAXISnet – VAT.

From 27 March 2023 all payments will be made through the Tax For All Taxpayers' Portal (TFA) using the following ways:

payment by credit / debit card,

payment through Commercial Banks, either by Internet Banking or at the cash desks of the Banks offering this service.

As of 27 March 2023:

The payment reporting code for each debt will be made available exclusively through the TFA Taxpayers' Portal.

through the TFA Taxpayers' Portal. For payments at bank counters, it is required to print the new payment slip which is also available exclusively through the Taxpayers' Portal.

payment slip which is also through the Taxpayers' Portal. All existing forms as well as existing VAT and VIES payment codes are abolished.

Due to the transition period in the new Tax For All (TFA) system, it is recommended that taxpayers make their payments with the existing VAT and VIES debt payment codes by 16 March 2023.

Source: Taxt Department | Home Page (mof.gov.cy)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.