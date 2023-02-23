With an announcement from the Tax Department, the zero rate for products and services related to the COVID-19, ceases to apply. Starting from 01/01/2023 the below VAT rates will enter into force:
- 5% VAT for vaccine deliveries related to the disease;
- 19% VAT for:
- Deliveries of in vitro diagnostic medical technology products
- Services related to these products, unless they fall under the excluded transactions (based on the Seventh Appendix of the VAT Legislation)
However, the Tax Department announced a few days later that for the period 13/01/2023 - 31/03/2023 the vaccine deliveries and the deliveries of in vitro diagnostic medical technology products will eventually fall under the zero VAT rate (0%).
