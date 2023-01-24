ARTICLE

Further to our previous Indirect Tax Update (Issue 191), please be advised that the Deputy Ministry of Tourism announced that self-service establishments (hereinafter "SSE") must register with the relevant Register by 6 February 2023.

Application

Prior to the submission of the application, applicants should ensure that:

They are registered for tax purposes (obtain Tax Identification number and VAT registration number if applicable) and

the property is insured.

The application must be submitted electronically via the Deputy Ministry of Tourism website www.tourism.gov.cy.

Self- service establishments

The SSE can be advertised and rented, provided that it is registered in the above-mentioned Register and has received a special mark and registration number from the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, which will be listed on each platform where the SSE will be advertised, as well as in all relevant transactions.

The registration fee is €222 per SSE covering a period of three years.

It is noted that income derived from the rental of SSE is subject to income tax and VAT as per the provisions of the relevant legislation. It will also be subject to overnight fees to the Local Authorities.

The relevant announcement of the Ministry of Tourism can be found on the following link: MoT - Announcements.

We would like to emphasize once again the fact that the Deputy Ministry of Tourism reserves the right to investigate whether SSE are in compliance with the legislation.

