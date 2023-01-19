Our tax professionals have researched and collected the most important information for both legal entities and individuals. This research is reflected in the Cyprus Tax Facts guide 2023, which is developed to enable the reader to acquire valuable insights about Cyprus's tax framework.

In this year's annual comprehensive edition, you will be able to get updated information on matters relating to individuals and legal entities. The subjects covered in the 2023 edition relate to the following:

Personal Taxation

Corporate Taxation

Special Defence Contribution

Capital Gains Tax

Central Agency for Equal Distribution of Burdens Contribution for disposal of Immovable Property

Value Added Tax (VAT)

Transfer fees

Social Insurance

General Healthcare System

Transfer Pricing Requirements

Mandatory Disclosure Requirements (DAC6)

Double Tax Treaties, and

Tax calendar

RSM Cyprus Tax Facts 2023 serves as a reference tool for taxpayers, and it spans across all fields of taxation that apply to both individuals and legal entities. In no circumstances shall this guide be regarded as advice to taxpayers, given that the laws are regularly subject to changes. We highly recommend all readers seek personal consultation from our tax professionals for their tax matters and concerns.

RSM Cyprus Tax Facts 2023 RSM Cyprus annual comprehensive edition of the Cyprus Tax Facts for 2023. VIEW & DOWNLOAD

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.