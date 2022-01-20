ARTICLE

RSM Cyprus releases the annual comprehensive edition of the Cyprus Tax Facts for 2022.

The Cyprus Tax Facts guide contains the most important information pertaining to legal entities and individuals collected from our professionals.

Briefly, in the Cyprus Tax Facts 2022 annual comprehensive edition, you will find updates for individuals and businesses relating to:

Personal tax

Corporate tax,

Special defence contribution,

Capital gain tax,

Value Added Tax (VAT)

Transfer fees by the department of land and surveys

Social Insurance

General healthcare system

Mandatory disclosure requirements (DAC6)

Double Tax Treaties, and

Tax submission deadlines.

All information included in the tax guide are based on Cypriot legislation and tax practices as of publication date. The Cyprus tax guide intends to serve as a reference tool to taxpayers who wish to acquire general information about their personal and business tax affairs in Cyprus and cannot substitute any specialised professional advice.

Download: Cyprus Tax Facts 2022 (pdf)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.