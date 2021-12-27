On 13 December 2021, the Cyprus Council of Ministers approved the temporary reduction of the applicable VAT rate on electricity supplied to vulnerable consumers as well as for other households. More precisely, vulnerable consumers shall benefit from the temporary reduction of VAT on electricity from 19% to 5%, whereas the corresponding VAT rate for other households shall be reduced to 9%.

- The reduced VAT rate of 5% shall be applicable for a six-month period starting from 1/11/2021 and ending on 30/4/2022 in relation to the supply of electricity which falls under the Domestic Use Tariff Codes 08 and 56.

- The reduced VAT rate of 9% shall be applicable for a three-month period starting from 1/11/2021 and ending on 31/1/2022 in relation to the supply of electricity which falls under the Domestic Use Tariff Codes 01, 02 and 56.

The Decree will come into force after its publication in the Official Government Gazette.

It is further noted that the temporary reduction shall not affect businesses.

