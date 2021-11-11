On 23 July 2021, the Commissioner of Tax under the powers granted to him by the law, issued a decree relating to the settlement of overdue taxes. The decree refers to the process, years of applicability and relevant reliefs to be provided. To enter the scheme, an application should be submitted within 12 months from the date that the amending law entered into force (29 April 2021), namely 29 April 2022.

A. Overdue taxes covered by the scheme

The overdue taxes covered by the new scheme are:

Overdue taxes for the years 2016 to 2019, which at the date of the application have been assessed by the Department of Taxation and have been booked as payable. This provision includes overdue taxes irrespective of whether they have been assessed through a court order or by agreement with the department of taxation. Overdue Taxes that become payable from the submission of the self-assessment form for 2019, in cases where the taxpayer has submitted his income tax return without paying the resulting taxes.

B. Taxpayers that have the right to apply

The Taxpayers that can apply for the scheme for the overdue taxes, as mentioned in paragraphs (1) and (2) include:

businesses and self-employed individuals subject to VAT, and; businesses and self-employed individuals that are exempt from the obligation to register in the VAT registrar,

provided that, they have experienced a decrease in their turnover of at least 25% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

C. Instalments and exceptions from the scheme.

The overdue taxes of Section A will be relieved from interest and penalties on a percentage basis depending on the monthly instalments.