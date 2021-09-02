ARTICLE

Pursuant to sections 104 and 105 of the Municipalities Law 111/1985, and a City Council's decision dated 26 September 2019, the Limassol Municipality announced its decision to impose annual trade license fees on legal entities having their registered office address within the geographic boundaries of the Municipality as follows:

For legal entities working independently, an annual fee of €

For legal entities in a group of companies, an annual fee of € 85.00

For inactive legal entities (dormant companies), an annual fee of € 50.00

The annual trade license fees for the year 2019-20 are payable by 29th SEPTEMBER 2021, and penalties are already applied. If the trade license fees remain unpaid, the Company faces the risk of legal actions before the court.

If you would like to engage us to arrange the municipality tax payment, our handling fees are the following:

For invoice of € 150.00 + € 15.00 + € 25.00 + VAT per legal entity, totalling to € 194.75

per legal entity, totalling to For invoice of € 85.00 + € 15.00 + € 25.00 + VAT per legal entity, totalling to € 129.75

per legal entity, totalling to For invoice of € 50.00 + € 15.00 + € 25.00 + VAT per legal entity, totalling to € 94.75

The details of our client's account:



BENEFICIARY NAME: ARETI CHARIDEMOU & ASSOCIATES L.L.C

BENEFICIARY A/C: 240-01-482002-09 (EUR)

IBAN: CY04 0050 0240 0002 4001 4820 0209

SWIFT: HEBACY2N

BENEFIACIRY BANK: HELLENIC BANK PUBLIC CO LTD

ARCH. MAKARIOU & IOANNI POLEMI 131

3508 – LIMASSOL

When you initiate the payment, kindly refer the name of the Company e.g. MUNICIPALITY TAX FOR 2020, ABC LTD.

We would highly appreciate it if you would proceed with the transfer of funds the earliest possible but not later than the 10TH August 2021

Kindly note that our Firm will not be liable for any consequences of non-compliance with the above regulation.

