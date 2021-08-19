Cyprus:
Article Of Our Partner Nicolas Tsardellis And Associate Aggelos Antonelos Published In The Fileleftheros Newspaper
19 August 2021
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our Partner Nicolas Tsardellis and associate Aggelos Antonelos,
have recently published an article in the Fileleftheros newspaper,
on the issue of the corporate directors liability in cases of VAT
debts. The authors first referred to the judicial practice till
now. They then presented a recent court decision improving the
legal position of the corporate directors and assessed the impact
this decision can have on the already formed practice.
The article can be accessed here (in Greek).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Cyprus
Taxation Of The Digital Economy: What's In The Pipeline?
ATOZ Tax Advisers
At the end of 2020, the OECD aimed at addressing and coming to a successful conclusion on tax challenges arising from globalisation and the digitalisation of the economy, especially on the global minimum tax by mid- 2021.
Corporate Tax 2021 - Luxembourg
Maples Group
James O'Neal, Jean-Dominique Morelli, and Inès Annioui-Schildknecht provide an overview of corporate tax work, key developments and the tax climate in Luxembourg.