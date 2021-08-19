ARTICLE

Cyprus: Article Of Our Partner Nicolas Tsardellis And Associate Aggelos Antonelos Published In The Fileleftheros Newspaper

Our Partner Nicolas Tsardellis and associate Aggelos Antonelos, have recently published an article in the Fileleftheros newspaper, on the issue of the corporate directors liability in cases of VAT debts. The authors first referred to the judicial practice till now. They then presented a recent court decision improving the legal position of the corporate directors and assessed the impact this decision can have on the already formed practice.

The article can be accessed here (in Greek).

