On the 19.07.2021, the Ministry of Tourism announced the initiating of the process of submitting applications for registration of premises (villas, residences, apartments) in the Register of Self- Service Accommodation. Applications can be submitted by natural and legal persons, together with the documents as stated in the below paragraphs. This matter will affect owners who are using their premises for short or long-term stays from platforms like AirBnB, Booking.com and other similar platforms or methods.

The key requirements to be met by the applicant prior to submitting the application for registration of accommodation in the register of self-service accommodation of the Ministry of Tourism are as follows:

Registration in the Tax Department (Number of Tax Identity or/and VAT when foreseen under the relevant Law) of the Republic of Cyprus;

Accommodation Insurance Coverage to be valid and in force, for at least fire cover and civil liability cover.

The application for the registration in the register will be submitted only electronically through the website of the Ministry of Tourism.

The applicant may advertise and/or rent the self-service accommodation, provided that it is registered in the Self-service Accommodation Register and has received a special mark and registration number from the Ministry of Tourism, which will be displayed on each platform on which the property is advertised, as well as in all related transactions.

The registration fee for self-service accommodation is ?222 for each premise and has a duration of three years before it needs to be renewed.

It must be noted that the income from the rental of self-service accommodation is subject to Income Tax and possibly also on VAT based on the provisions of the relevant legislation. The applicants/licensees will also be subject to overnight stay fees to the Local Authorities (as applicable). For relevant information, interested parties should contact the relevant Services (Income Tax Department and Local Authorities, some Municipalities and Community Councils).

To file the application, an individual must submit the following documents in a PDF form:

Building Permit or Town Planning Permit for the type of the establishment; Recent Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) Bill for the particular establishment; Photocopy of identity card, or passport or recent certificate of incorporation of legal person, based on who is declared as operator (proprietor or beneficial user) of the premises; Signed (and sealed with the legal person's seal, if the proprietor is a legal person) authorisation of the establishment proprietor to the beneficial user (operator). This is to be submitted only if it is declared in the application-solemn declaration that the beneficial user (operator) is other than the proprietor. If the proprietor of the establishment is declared as the operator in the application, the authorisation is not to be submitted.

It is important to note that as of the 07.02.2022 the Ministry of Tourism may conduct an ex-officio inspection of any self-service accommodation, to verify the existence of a license to register in the self-service accommodation registration, as well as the observance of the terms of its registration as self-service accommodation.

