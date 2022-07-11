ARTICLE

In the last days, there has been a world-wide increase in all epidemiological indicators, as well as in the number of hospitalized individuals. The increase in infections is due to BA.4, BA.5 variants and their evolutionary sub-strains. Specifically, according to data from the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, from 25 June until 5 July 2022, 19,503 positive cases were recorded within the community, out of a total of 147,623 tests (positivity rate: 13%).

The epidemiological course in the last few days requires the revision of the protective measures, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus and safeguard public health.

As a result, the Council of Ministers approved a proposal by the Ministry of Health for the reintroduction of the measure for the mandatory use a protective mask indoors and in closed spaces, for people over 12 years of age, as of 8 July 2022.

The following are excluded from the above regulation:

Residences,

People who actively drink or eat,

People traveling in their own vehicle either alone or with other family members (including minor children),

People during sports/physical exercise (e.g. gyms, dance schools, etc.),

Bakers/cooks, only during cooking procedure,

People with special cognitive abilities/mental/developmental disorders who do not comply with mask application,

People with severe neurological/neuromuscular disease which does not allow them to handle the mask

People with anatomical maxillofacial variations/deformities and/or injury.

It is reminded that non-compliance with the measures is a violation of the Decree and the fine of EUR 300 is borne by the citizens themselves and not the business/estate.

The Ministry of Health reiterates its call for compliance with the personal protection measures (mask, distance, hand hygiene), in order to prevent further deterioration of the epidemiological situation. The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the members of the Advisory Scientific Committee, evaluates the data on a daily basis and, if deemed necessary, measures are taken to safeguard Public Health.

