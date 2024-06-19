Overview Cypriot Real Estate

Individuals

Introduction

Value-added tax is a tax based on the supply of goods and on the provision of services within Cyprus, as well as on the acquisition of goods from Member States of the EU and importation of goods from third countries.

Through the relevant legislation, taxable persons charge VAT on their taxable supplies (output tax) and are charged by other taxable persons with VAT on goods and services they receive (input tax). Where output tax is in excess of the input tax, a VAT tax liability is created, and a payment is due to the VAT authorities. If the opposite stands, then a credit is created and either it is set off against future VAT tax liabilities or an immediate refund to the taxpayer takes place.

Liability to tax

Rental income and the supply of real estate and non-developed buildable land are subject to Cyprus VAT, subject to conditions.

Basis of tax

Rental income

Generally, the lease of immovable property for residential purposes is exempt from VAT. However, VAT at the standard rate of 19% must be charged on the lease of immovable property when the lessee is a taxable person and is engaged in taxable activities by at least 90%.

Sale of real estate

Normally a sale of real estate which does not qualify as a new immovable property is not subject to VAT. However, VAT is charged when the real estate qualifies as new immovable property, or the risks and rewards of ownership are transferred. "New" immovable properties are those which are supplied for first use. A new immovable property is not:

A property that was leased or rented out. Self-occupied. A transformed. converted, renovated building.



Provided that an immovable property is supplied as a "new" immovable property, a reduced VAT rate of 5% is eligible to any citizen (Cypriot or not), who acquires such property with the intention to use this as their primary permanent place of residence in Cyprus. However, this is subject to the following conditions.

The reduced rate is imposed only after obtaining a certified confirmation. The eligible person must submit an application which will state that the house will be used as the primary and permanent place of residence. The applicant must attach several documents supporting the ownership rights on the property and evidencing the fact that the property will be used as the primary and permanent place of residence. The application must be filed prior to the actual delivery of the residence to the eligible person.



As of 8 June, 2012 eligible persons include residents of non-EU Member States, provided that the residence will be used as their primary and permanent place of residence in the Republic.

The documents supporting the ownership of the property must be submitted together with the application. The documents supporting the fact that the residence will be used as the primary and permanent place of residence (copy of telephone, water supply, or electricity bill or of municipal taxes) must be submitted within six months from the date on which the eligible person acquires possession of the residence.

In cases where persons who cease using the residence as their primary residence before the lapse of the 10 years, must notify the Tax Commissioner within a period of 30 days. In such cases, the person must pay the difference between the reduced rate and the standard rate of VAT attributable to the remaining period of 10 years of which the property will not be used as primary residence.

The lessor has the right to opt not to impose VAT on the specific property. The option is irrevocable.

Sale of non-developed building land

As of 2 January 2018, the sale of a non-developed building land attracts VAT at the standard rate of 19%. The definition of non-developed land includes land intended for being used in carrying out business activities. VAT does not apply on the purchase or sale of land which is located in livestock zones or areas which are not intended for development.

Leases of immovable property which effectively transfer the risks and rewards of ownership of immovable property

As from 1 January 2019 leases of immovable property which effectively transfer the risks and rewards of ownership of immovable property are considered to be supplies of goods. They also become subject to VAT at the standard rate.

Interaction with transfer tax

On transactions of immovable property on which VAT has been imposed, no transfer fees apply.

On acquisitions of properties that are not subject to VAT, a 50% discount on transfer fees is allowed.