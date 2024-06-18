Holding Cypriot Real Estate

Resident Individuals

Personal income tax

Income derived from the real estate such as rental income is subject to personal income tax up to 35%, Special Defence Contribution (if the resident individual is also domiciled in Cyprus) with a rate of 3% on the 75% of rental income and contributions to General Health System at the rate of 2.65%.

Deductibility of costs, interest, and depreciation

A discount of 20% of the gross rental income, capital allowance costs, interest costs and maintenance costs are deductible from rental income. Capital allowances are fixed rates of depreciation prescribed; 3% straight line for commercial buildings, 4% straight line for industrial buildings. Land is excluded.

Repairs and renovation on private residences

The repairs and renovations on private residences enjoy a reduced 5% of VAT and it applies to all the residences that necessarily need to be repaired or renovated. There is a condition though, that a period of 3 years has lapsed from the first day the residence was used. In cases where the value of the materials intended to be used in the renovation and repair works exceeds by more than 50% the value of the services, then the value of these materials is subject to the standard VAT rate.

As of 20 August 2020, it also applies to such services provided for the purposes of making additions to private residences.

Losses – carry back/forward

There is no possibility for carryback/forward.