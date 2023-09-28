ARTICLE

Legal Basis

The Cyprus Government introduced in May 2023 revised the criteria and conditions for Cyprus Permanent Residency permits to foreign investors, to promote investments to Cyprus.

Benefits

Granted for indefinite duration, no renewal required

No minimum residence stay required

Can move to house purchased immediately

Fast track residency can be granted in 2 months

Exempts holders from immigration entry procedures

Applies to whole family

Can lead to Cyprus citizenship

Easier travel within the EU

Other Considerations

Granted to non-EU nationals

Enter and remain in Cyprus with no limitations

Does not expire if the applicant visits Cyprus once every two years

Financially dependent adult children up to the age of 25 are also eligible

No right to work in Cyprus

Applications are submitted to the Civil Registry and Migration Department in Nicosia and reviewed by the Immigration Control Board

Final approval is granted by the Cyprus Minister of Interior

Application processing may take up to 12 months to complete

Foreign persons who want to obtain Cyprus Permanent Residency through investment have two options available, Category 6(2) Fast Track and Category F.

Criteria and Conditions

Category 6(2) Fast Track

Purchase of a house or apartment from a land development company, which must be for a first of sale of at least €300.000 plus VAT and register the sale agreement at Land Registry; or

Purchase of other types of real estate such as offices, shops, hotels or similar developments or a combination thereof with a total value of €300.000 plus VAT. (properties may also involve resales); or

Invest in the initial share capital of a new company of €300.000 or share capital increase of €300.000 in an existing company registered in the Republic of Cyprus, which is based and operates in the Republic of Cyprus and has a proven physical presence in Cyprus and employs at least (5) people; or

Invest €300.000 in units of a Cyprus Investment Collective Investment Fund whose investments should be carried out in the Republic of Cyprus

Other conditions

Pay the amount of €300.000 to the seller's bank account in Cyprus from a bank account abroad

Show a stable means of income of at least €50.000. This amount increases by €15.000 for his/her wife and €10.000 for every dependent child. The funds must originate from abroad

Demonstrate clean criminal record issued by the country of origin and of the country of residence if that differs from country of origin

The application is reviewed within 2 months

Category F

Purchase a property located in Cyprus of any value

Deposit in a bank account in Cyprus an amount of €20.000

Show an annual income of at least €9.568 for the applicant plus €4.613 for each dependent

Demonstrate clean criminal record issued by the country of origin and of the country of residence if that differs from the country of origin

The application is reviewed within 6 to 8 months

Documentation Required

Certified copy of valid passport of the applicant

Curriculum vitae including academic qualifications

Evidence from the applicant of the secured annual income from aboard

Official statement by the applicant that he/she does not intend to work or be engaged in any form of business in Cyprus

Certified copy of clean criminal record

Health insurance certificate for medical care covering inpatient and outpatient care

Monitoring Mechanism

From the date of obtaining the Immigration Permit, the applicant is obligated to provide the Civil Registry and Migration Department, annually, evidence of maintaining the investment (in case property/investment is sold it must be immediately replaced by another of equal or higher value), the required income for him/her and his/her family, and proof of holding a health insurance policy certificate if they no longer benefit from GESY. In addition, the applicant and his/her adult family members must annually provide a clean criminal record certificate from their country of origin and country of residence.

The residence permit will be withdrawn if these documents are not submitted and verified.

Why Choose Cyprus

Geographical location, being at the crossroads of three continents - Europe, Asia and Africa

Stable economy in a western-type presidential democracy

Low tax rates, no inheritance tax and favourable international double tax treaties

Legal system based on English common law

English language is widely spoken and is the accepted language for business

High level and mature professional services industry

Access to reputable private and public schools including British universities based in Cyprus

Lowest crime level in the EU

Low cost of living

Reasonably priced immovable property

High quality healthcare

Schengen applicant state, with membership pending

Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone holds significant economic growth potential in oil & gas exploration

Excellent telecommunication and air travel connections

Rich history with four UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Cyprus

What You Can Expect From Us

Expertise - in-depth knowledge of the relevant legislation and procedures and guidance throughout the process

Peace of mind - our team will help you address all issues. We provide a tailored service ensuring all regulatory requirements are met

Our Services

Consult on the requirements of the application process

Advise in drafting relevant required documents

Provide the relevant application forms

Review the application package before submission

Submission of the application package to the authorities on client's behalf

On-going monitoring of the status of the application

Act as a liaison with authorities during the examination of application

